Casey’s Embraces Its Past for Its Future

Casey’s General Stores, which was founded more than 50 years ago, is pushing the refresh button.

The Ankeny, Iowa-based convenience store chain is unveiling a “new visual identity” that it said signals the brand’s future as well its small-town roots. Casey’s recent brand includes a new motto —“Here For Good” — and new experiences and services for guests, including a loyalty program, digital expansion and curbside pickup.

Casey’s said its new look and feel reflects a fresh, yet familiar feeling, featuring the company’s barn with white “Casey’s” lettering. The modern look arrives as Casey’s primes for expansion through enhanced online ordering and delivery services, curbside pickup, and Casey’s Rewards updates and promotions benefiting guests and their communities.

“For half a century, Casey’s logo has stood as a beacon for good food, convenience and community in the lives of the neighbors, friends and family that our committed team members serve every day,” said Darren Rebelez, CEO of Casey’s. “Embracing this heritage, we are proud to remain at the heart of every community we serve as we give guests and communities even more reasons to shop at Casey’s.”

A new location in Casey’s hometown of Ankeny will be the first in the company’s 16-state footprint to feature the updated visual identity. Casey’s new advertising campaign started this month and includes television, outdoor and digital advertising. New packaging will start to appear this month. Casey’s will soon begin rolling out the new branding across its more than 2,200 convenience stores and its online channels.