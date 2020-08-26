CDC: Employees Shouldn’t Engage Customers Who Refuse to Wear Masks

(iStock/mediamasmedia)

Most retailers and foodservice operations do not allow non-mask wearing customers to enter their businesses, whether it’s by a state or municipal law or the businesses’ own doing, to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Sad to say, there are still people entering the doors of these operations who refuse to wear masks. What to do?

While businesses are advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to “assign two employees to work as a team to encourage COVID-19 prevention policies be followed, if staffing permits,” those employees should not engage angry customers who refuse to wear masks. In its updated “Limiting Workplace Violence Associated with COVID-19 Prevention Policies in Retail and Services Businesses,” the CDC advises employees not to argue with customers if they make threats or become violent. “If needed, go to a safe area (ideally, a room that locks from the inside, has a second exit route, and has a phone or silent alarm),” the CDC said.

The CDC noted that threats and assaults from non-mask wearers can happen in any workplace, but may be more likely to occur in retail, services (e.g., restaurants), and other customer- or client-based businesses. The CDC said employees should attend all training on how to recognize, avoid and respond top potentially violent situations.

Click here for a PDF from the CDC of the “Basic dos and don’ts for employees to prevent workplace violence.”