Champion Athleticwear Celebrates ‘The Champ’ with New Line

Champion says its Muhammad Ali Collection evokes Ali’s spirit, celebrates living like a champion and is an embodiment of sportsmanship, according to Champion.

“Don’t count the days; make the days count.”

Muhammad Ali said that, and it’s one of The Champ’s greatest lines (and he had many of them). The quote also happens to appear on a new line of athletic apparel from Champion Athleticwear and global brand development Authentic Brands Group (ABG).

Ali was not only a champion professional boxer, he was an activist, entertainer and philanthropist. He died in 2016. Champion Athleticwear and ABG said their multi-year collaboration for the Muhammad Ali brand will include integration across the Champion platforms and a series of product collections and limited-edition drops. Winston, Salem, N.C.-based Champion, which has made athletic apparel for 102 years, will utilize Ali’s iconic imagery, quotes and his six core principles that fueled his journey.

The partnership kicks off with the launch of the Champion X Muhammad Ali Collection, which evokes Ali’s spirit, celebrates living like a champion, and is an embodiment of sportsmanship, according to Champion. Ali’s core principles are reflected throughout the collection in the apparel designs, which feature iconic images of him and some of his most famous quotes. The first drop of the Champion X Muhammad Ali collection is based on Ali’s six core principles: confidence, conviction, dedication, giving, respect and spirituality.

The collection spans sizes XS-2XL and will include Reverse Weave hoodies, crewnecks and graphic T-shirts in a red, white, gold and black color scheme and a Hyped X Wash. The special-edition men’s Reverse Weave Hyped X Wash is a tie-dye design, with each hoodie being hand dyed by local Los Angeles artisans. Each hoodie is pre-washed for broken-in softness and has graphics including a photo-realistic Ali image on the sleeve. The collection is rounded out with a limited-edition pin set available as an exclusive gift with purchase while supplies last in select Champion retail stores, that celebrates Ali with iconic images and words that commemorate his journey to greatness. Future collections and drops will be announced in the months to follow.

“To quote Ali himself, ‘Champions aren’t made in gyms, champions are made from something they have deep inside them — a desire, a dream, a vision.’ This partnership will honor that sentiment and we are excited for it to kick off,” said Marc Rosen, president of entertainment for ABG, which in conjunction with the Muhammad Ali Family Trust (MAFT) owns Muhammad Ali Enterprises.