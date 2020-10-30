Child’s Play, Indeed! Pandemic Spurs Boom in Toy Sales

Toys are us, indeed. The pandemic has spurred major sales in the category among Americans.

According to a recent report from market researcher The NPD Group, U.S. toy industry dollar sales increased by 19.1% or $2.2 billion to $13.7 billion in the first three quarters of the year (January-September) when compared to the same time in 2019.

NPD said the growth has been driven in large part by changing consumer behavior associated with widespread lockdowns and school closures, as well as the onset of federal stimulus checks.

From January to March, total toy industry sales were flat. But after most stores and schools closed in the third week of March, sales increased 17% over the next five weeks. The distribution of federal stimulus checks led to an additional 27% increase in total sales over the 15-week period from April 19 to Aug. 1. Amazon Prime Day, held for two days in October, also contributed to the industry’s overall growth with its overall 54% growth in sales compared to last year.

“During this unprecedented time of uncertainty, parents and families have turned to toys for entertainment, distraction and joy,” said Juli Lennett, NPD’s toys industry advisor. “The pandemic clearly had a positive impact on toy sales in Q2 and Q3. However, whether that momentum will carry through to the peak holiday shopping season still remains to be seen.”

Year to date, nine of the 11 super categories in toys posted growth with eight of the nine experiencing double-digit growth. However, only three outperformed the total toy industry growth: outdoor and sports toys (31%), games and puzzles (42%), and building sets (30%). Outdoor and sports toys, which represented 36% of all dollar gains, continues to be the largest super category with almost $3.5 billion in sales, according to Port Washington, N.Y.-based NPD.

The top properties during the first three quarters of 2020 included L.O.L. Surprise!, Barbie, Star Wars, Marvel Universe, Pokémon, Disney Frozen, Nerf, Hot Wheels, Little Tikes and Paw Patrol. The top 10 properties combined posted 29% growth versus 2019.

“Despite the industry’s strong performance year to date, there are many significant factors that will affect growth into next year and, potentially, beyond,” Lennett noted. “Whether its rising household debt and high unemployment, lack of additional stimulus payments, or delays in vaccine development/distribution and the potential for additional lockdowns, there are many potential headwinds that the industry will need to address as we continue to navigate these uncharted waters. While these challenges shouldn’t be overlooked, there is also certainly something to be said for the resiliency of the industry and the emotional connection that consumers have to toys, especially during challenging times.”