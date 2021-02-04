Consumer Spending Up for This Year’s Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs are forecast to top the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a slight margin in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7. Consumer households are forecast to spend being an average of $41.50 on consumer packaged goods (CPG) for the big game, up a modest $1.50 from last year’s Super Bowl, according to a report from Information Resources Inc. (IRI) titled, “America Is Ready for Some Football.”

IRI also found that a strong proportion of consumers expect to buy many of the same brands they buy during the year for the big game, but a large amount also say they’ll purchase brands they normally “don’t buy to bring more of a party home.”

IRI said Super Bowl spending in key categories during the two weeks leading up to kickoff tips $10 billion across 23 tracked categories.

Also, more viewers (78%) will spend money on CPG products this year to make the Super Bowl a special event, compared to 71% of viewers in 2020.

Here’s what else IRI found:

• 43% of consumer households will buy snacks and beverages they typically have at home.

• 39% will buy extra snacks.

• 24% expect to make a special dinner.

Twenty-six percent of consumer households plan to order in for the game, according to IRI. Of course, that will mean chicken wings. Recent research from The National Chicken Council forecasts over 1.4 billion chicken wings will be consumed while watching the Super Bowl. That means over 350 million wings will be consumed each hour during the four-hour telecast.