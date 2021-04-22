Consumers Are Ready to Travel, Eat Out and Shop for Fun Again

(iStock/charmedlightph)

As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, businesses are likely hoping that they will see increases in sales. Global payments company Blackhawk Network has good news for them. This week, the company reported new research that showed that consumers are most eager to travel again, get together with friends and family, eat out at a restaurant or bar, and shop for fun when restrictions are further relaxed or lifted.

In addition, 76% of surveyed Americans expected that they will give more presents. “We’ve all missed so many celebrations and milestones this past year, so it makes sense that we’re seeing so much pent-up consumer demand aimed towards giving,” Global Head of Marketing Theresa McEndree said. “Americans are excited to get back to special events, to reunite with their family and friends, and enjoy the connections that gift cards and gifting can provide.”

Its “Return of Consumer Spending” study also found that 79% of respondents were likely to increase their spending on gifts. Seventy percent, Blackhawk notes, also plan to spend $100 or more on birthdays and 67% plan to spend as much or more on holidays. In addition, 76% of surveyed men and 77% of surveyed Gen-Xers planned to spend $250 to more than $500 on gifts across all occasions, with birthdays and holidays as the most prevalent.