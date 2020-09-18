Consumers Eating Less Meat, Poultry to Combat High Grocery Prices

While many grocery stores have posted strong earnings during the pandemic thanks to increased in-store and e-commerce sales, consumers have clearly noticed that they’re paying more for many items.

Chicago-based market researcher C+R Research recently surveyed 2,040 consumers and asked them how COVID-19 has affected their food budgets, shopping habits and diets. Here’s what the company found:

• 85% of American consumers report paying more for groceries during COVID-19 with an average weekly spend of $139.

• Meat, eggs and milk were among the top three items that Americans say they’ve been paying more for during COVID-19.

• 83% still have difficulty finding grocery items they would normally purchase.

• 75% of respondents said they still feel uncomfortable when shopping at a grocery store.

The top ways consumers are cutting back on grocery spending are:

1. Eating less meat.

2. Seeking discounts.

3. Eating less poultry.

4. Avoiding organic items

5. Buying in bulk.

Beef and eggs are among the top food items that have seen the greatest price increases since the pandemic, C+R Research said, citing statistics from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) that say beef prices are 10.3% higher than they were in February of this year, while poultry is 6.3% higher and eggs are 5.9% higher.

Also, 75% of Americans say they have been paying more for household goods, according to C+R Research, which again cited BEA statistics saying that household items such as paper supplies, appliances and cleaning products have all been priced higher since the pandemic began.

Click here to read more from the report.