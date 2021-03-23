Consumers Feeling Less Anxious About COVID-19

About a year after the beginning of the pandemic — and with cases dropping and vaccinations increasing — U.S. consumers and consumers around the world are feeling less anxious, according to market researcher Deloitte. In fact, worldwide anxiety is at the lowest level since April 2020.

Over the past year, as the health crisis morphed into an economic one, Deloitte has been conducting a series of monthly surveys around the globe to better understand the interplay between personal safety and economic vulnerability as a driver of purchase decisions and consumer behavior. The most recent iteration of “Deloitte’s Global State of the Consumer Tracker” was conducted in 18 countries during the week of Feb. 25-March 3, and queried at least 1,000 consumers in each country. The responses indicate that, one year after COVID-19 was officially declared a global pandemic, some hope is on the horizon.

Globally, anxiety caused by COVID-19 seems to be steadily diminishing, according to Deloitte. However, despite a significant spike in feeling safe to venture from home to go to stores, work, restaurants and other public places, concern over personal finances continues to accelerate for many consumers.

Here are some of the key findings from Deloitte’s latest survey:

• Overall anxiety levels declined by 10% in the United States.

• After months of decline, consumer safety perceptions are improving with more than half of consumers (53%) globally feeling safe going to the store; in the U.S. that number jumped from 51% in late December to 64% in March.

• However, consumers are balancing near-term optimism with longer-term expectations. Consuming at home and avoiding crowds is likely to remain after the health crisis has passed.

• In the U.S., nearly as many surveyed consumers are worried about contracting COVID-19 as they are about their finances (51% and 48% respectively).

While financial stress weighs on consumers, global intent to spend on discretionary items, which had stagnated since last summer, is improving in the U.S. and Europe, with mixed sentiments in Asia, according to Deloitte. With the vaccine rollout and latest stimulus, further signs of easing can be expected.

“The stress of the pandemic is shifting from personal safety to financial security as we turn the corner and vaccinations become more readily available,” said Anthony Waelter, Deloitte’s risk and financial advisory leader. “Yet, despite a rise in financial stress-related anxiety, consumer intent to maintain or increase discretionary spending is also on the rise, demonstrating more confidence in the recovery. With the passing of the stimulus and checks beginning to rollout, businesses may very well expect to see consumer spending trends accelerate.”