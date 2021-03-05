Consumers Want Companies to Stand Up for What Matters

If you don’t think American consumers don’t care about social justice, diversity and equality when it comes to their purchasing habits, you’ll probably think twice about that after seeing these statistics from a recent study by market researcher Mintel:

• 60% of U.S. consumers say they are more likely to shop from a brand that supports the Black Lives Matter movement, including 79% of Black consumers.

• 54% agree that companies should clearly define where they stand on important matters/issues. These Americans want brands to speak up and take action.

• 54% actively try to support retailers/brands whose purpose aligns with their own values/morals.

• 50% think it’s worth paying more for a brand/company that supports a socially responsible cause (top areas consumers are interested in supporting include ongoing community aid/support (43%), COVID-19 pandemic relief (41%) and health/wellness initiatives (39%).

According to Mintel, the rise in social justice, diversity and equality engagement following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery last year resulted in many companies and brands asking themselves what purpose they should serve for consumers and what role they should play in that moment. Diana Smith, Mintel’s associate director of retail and e-commerce, said consumers recognize that companies have significant influence and power and can change the world for the better.

“[Consumers] want and expect companies to voice their opinions on important social matters and respectfully publicize their altruistic efforts,” Smith added. “But consumers are more interested in the actions behind the statements.”

Smith noted that all companies are in business to sell a product or service, but the brands that realize their beliefs, values and ethical practices are what will set them apart from competitors will be most successful in earning the hearts of their customers.

“That’s what matters most at the end of the day,” Smith stressed. “By leading with conviction and purpose, these brands will empower consumers to feel good about making their purchases more meaningful.”

According to Mintel, Americans are becoming more socially conscious with regard to how and where they shop. The claims that are most likely to encourage Americans to purchase are made in the USA (67%), locally made (50%), made with natural ingredients (46%) and energy-efficient (45%).

“Price, convenience and product selection will always drive retailer and brand preference, but ethics are playing an increasingly important role in consumers’ purchase decision-making process,” Smith said. “Conscious consumers, especially Gen Zs and millennials, have definite expectations for businesses and will hold them accountable, believing they should make meaningful contributions to improve society by embracing the corporate values and missions that signal a moral and cultural identity.”

The shift toward altruism and activism has been ongoing but was propelled by the COVID-19 pandemic and increased focus on the social justice movement, Smith added.

“This is not a trend that will pass. Consumers will increasingly look to associate with brands and retailers whose values and morals align with their own and/or dissociate with brands that disappoint them,” she concluded.