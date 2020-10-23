Consumers Will Spend Less Over the Holidays But Not by Much

One thousand bucks.

That’s about how much ($997.79 to be exact) that consumers plan to spend on gifts, holiday items such as decorations and food, and additional non-gift purchases for themselves and their families, according to a survey of 7,660 consumers by the National Retail Federation conducted Oct. 1-9.

While overall spending in these categories is down by about $50 from last year, nearly all ($45) of the decrease comes from consumers’ hesitation to use seasonal sales and promotions to buy other, non-gift purchases for themselves and their families.

Consumer spending on gifts is on par with last year, decreasing by only about $8, while per person spending on other holiday items like decorations is up slightly, NRF found. Expected spending remains significantly higher than the five-year average for both those categories.

Also, the holiday season is top of mind with consumers — 42% say they plan to start their holiday shopping by the end of October and another 41% in November.

As online sales have skyrocketed during the pandemic, it’s no surprise that the majority (60%) of consumers say they plan to purchase holiday items online this year. Nearly all (91%) online shoppers plan to take advantage of free shipping, while another 44% plan to use buy online, pick up in store and 16% plan to use same-day delivery.

Other top holiday shopping destinations for consumers include department stores, mentioned by 45%, discount stores (43%), and grocery stores or supermarkets (42%).

One in five (19%) holiday shoppers say that they typically travel for the holidays but will stay home instead this year. Over half (53%) of those who changed their holiday travel plans said they are likely to spend more on holiday items this year, specifically because they will not be traveling.