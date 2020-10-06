Consumers Willing to Cut Retailers Some Slack But …

One in three consumers say they will do all of their holiday shopping online, according to survey.

In light of COVID-19 and all the challenges it has brought and continues to bring to retailers, a new survey has found that a significant portion of shoppers recognize the uncertainty that retailers face and are willing to give them some latitude.

But there’s a catch. In exchange for latitude, shoppers want free shipping, clear communication and delivery promises to be kept from retailers.

This is according to a fourth annual study on holiday shopping from Convey, a delivery experience management (DEM) company based in Austin, Texas, which found that as retailers brace for what is shaping up to be a holiday season like no other, they face a whole new set of challenges to win customers and meet seasonal demands in the midst of a global pandemic.

Key findings from the survey of more than 1,600 U.S. shoppers include:

• Nearly four in 10 consumers (39%) will start holiday shopping earlier this year, while 44% say COVID-19 will have no impact on when they begin their gift-buying.

• Eight in 10 shoppers (82%) will do most of their holiday shopping online — and nearly one in three (30%) will do all of it online.

• Two in three consumers (66%) say it’s important to support local retailers that have been negatively impacted by COVID. This is a significant decline from April when 87% said it was important or very important to support local retailers. Yet when asked which retailers they are most likely to buy from during the holiday, only 13% said they would shop either locally or with specialty chains.

• Amazon is the No. 1 choice for holiday shopping with 61% of respondents planning to shop there this holiday.

• A distant second choice are big box retailers (Walmart, Target and Best Buy), where 16% of respondents plan to find gifts.

• Negative sentiment for Amazon is growing, with three in 10 consumers (31%) saying Amazon has a negative impact on retail — up from 24% who said the same thing last January. Yet among shoppers who have a negative opinion of Amazon, nearly half (46%) admit they will shop there anyway during the holiday.

• Nine in 10 shoppers (89%) are willing to give retailers extra time to deliver packages this holiday season. Three quarters (74%) are willing to grant sellers one to four extra days, while 16% are willing to wait five or more additional days for delivery.

• However, shipping must be free. According to shoppers, the top three most important delivery services are: free two-day shipping (44%), free shipping on returns (18%) and the ability to track packages en route (14%).

• Outside of free shipping, curbside or store pickup is important to 13% of respondents, and that number grows to 18% for those planning to shop earlier due to COVID-19.

• Clarity around delivery dates is also important, with the majority of shoppers (58%) saying they are more likely to complete a purchase if the Estimated Delivery Date (EDD) is visible in the cart prior to starting the checkout process.

• Nine in 10 shoppers (89%) say that on-time delivery is important to overall online shopping experience — up from 84% who said the same last year.

• Seven in 10 (68%) say they won’t shop with a brand again after a poor delivery experience.

• The top three concerns with shipping this holiday: 42% are worried the package will be late, 17% are worried the package will be stolen from the porch, and 16% worry the price of shipping is too high.