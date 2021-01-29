Coronavirus Sacks Super Bowl Party Plans

68% of consumers plan to listen or watch the Super Bowl at home alone or with their families. However, many will be purchasing party goods for the occasion. (iStock/Wavebreakmedia)

If you’re not going to a Super Bowl party this year, you’re not alone.

A new survey from Adtaxi, a Denver-based digital marketing company, reports that 68% of respondents plan to watch or listen to the game on Feb. 7 at their homes, either alone or with members of their household only.

Adtaxi’s annual Super Bowl Viewership and Consumer Streaming Trends survey also found:

• Streaming will overtake broadcast television when it comes to Super Bowl audiences and will challenge cable for viewership. Combined, only 57% of viewers will tune in to the game via TV or cable. One in four viewers plan to stream the Super Bowl — up from 24% in last year’s study and 21% in 2019.

• There will also be more cross-channel consumption as 67% of viewers plan to use more than one platform to engage with Super Bowl content. Among those using multiple platforms, 72% plan to use social media, while 37% will use a sports website.

• 84% of viewers plan to make some sort of purchase in preparation for the game. Among those making a purchase, 79% plan to buy snacks, 61% soft drinks and 48% noted alcoholic beverages. Indicating the growing popularity of meal delivery, 41% plan to purchase prepared food from a restaurant.

• For the second year in a row, viewers are most enthusiastic to watch the commercials (78%), while 74% say they are enthusiastic about the game itself. Sixty-three percent report they are enthusiastic about the halftime show.

“The pandemic has drastically changed how we socialize, and its latest casualty is the once coveted Super Bowl viewing party,” said Chris Loretto, executive vice president of Adtaxi. “With mass vaccination on the horizon, it’s important to track which pandemic habits will become the new norm. The meteoric rise of streaming appears to be one clear case, with huge implications for the future of movie theaters, content production and digital marketing.”

This survey was conducted online in early January among a national sample of 867 adults spanning across U.S. geographic regions, income levels, gender and age.