‘The Lempert Report’: Brands Are Getting Into the Vaccine Discussion

About This Video Series

“The Lempert Report” is a video series that features national food trends analyst Phil Lempert, also known as the “Supermarket Guru.” The videos appear Monday through Thursday on the Retail & Hospitality Hub and Tuesday through Friday via The Hub’s daily e-newsletter, “Retail Best Practices.” In the videos, Lempert comments on various issues affecting food and food retailing.

Lempert is the founder of SupermarketGuru.com, a leading online resource for food safety, products, trends and shopping tips that attracts more than nine million visitors annually.

In this video of “The Lempert Report,” Lempert discusses how brands are encouraging people to get vaccinated by offering them free food and beverage. Lempert points out that vaccine hesitancy has become a problem in the U.S., but he stresses that bribery will not be as effective as true communication of the benefits of the vaccine to convince people to roll up their sleeves.