CPGs Dominate List of Jingles That We Remember Best

Consumer packaged goods (CPGs) dominate a top 10 list of the “Stickiest Ditties: The Jingles Americans Remember Best.” But No. 1 on that list, while not a surprise, isn’t for the most enticing product.

According to Aurora, Ill.-based Quality Logo Products, which recently conducted an online survey of 735 U.S. residents for its report — “The Catchiest Advertising Jingles of All Time” — the stickiest ditty and the jingle Americans remember best is from insurance company Nationwide — as in “Nationwide is on your side.” It was recognized by 92.6% of survey respondents, probably because it was released in 1964 and is still being used.

It was followed closely by a fast-food giant that has had many jingles over the years, with one really having a strong impact on consumers — and that would be McDonald’s and its “Ba-da-ba-ba-baaa … I’m lovin’ it” jingle, which debuted in 2003.

And then the CPGs take over. But the first CPG, and ranking third on the list, may be a bit of surprise. It’s the canyon-crossing cry of “Ricola!” for Ricola Cough Drops. Hmmm.

The fourth, fifth and sixth spots are occupied, respectively, by Kellogg’s Rice Crispies (“Snap! Crackle! Pop! Rice Crispies!), General Mills’ Lucky Charms (“They’re Magically Delicious”) and Campbell’s SpaghettiOs (“Uh-oh, SpaghettiOs”).

After another insurance company at No. 7 — State Farm Insurance (“Like a Good Neighbor, State Farm Is There”), Campbell’s Soup (“Mm-mm, good. Mm-mm, good”) occupies the eighth spot. No. 9 is Nestle’s Kit Kat (“Give me a break, break me off a piece of that Kit Kat bar”).

At No. 10 is the first retailer, which unfortunately no longer exists. That would be Toys R Us (“I don’t want to grow up. I’m a Toys R Us kid”).

Check out the entire survey results here. It’s worth a read.