CVS Assumes Key Role in Keeping COVID-19 Patients Out of Hospitals

CVS Health was selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to pilot the administration of a limited supply of bamlanivimab, a monoclonal antibody therapy, with eligible COVID-19 patients at risk of severe infection or complications resulting from the virus.

As part of the pilot for Operation Warp Speed, Coram, the specialty pharmacy and infusion care business of CVS Health, will administer the intravenous therapy in patients’ homes or long-term care facilities to help meet the growing demand for these new treatments. CVS said Coram and its more than 800 certified and highly trained nurses across the country are an example of how CVS Health offers diversified health services to transform health and meet people where they are — whether in normal times or during the ongoing pandemic.

As COVID-19 rates surge in many parts of the country, CVS said Coram also has worked to help keep patients out of inpatient and hospital settings to alleviate pressure on the health care system and preserve important hospital resources for the most critical patients.

“These newly available, important COVID-19 treatments can make a difference for patients at high risk for severe illness or complications, but they need to be administered intravenously by health care providers and with the appropriate clinical expertise and oversight,” said Sree Chaguturu, M.D., chief medical officer for CVS Caremark and senior vice president of Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health. “Our Coram model allows us to meet patients where they are during the pandemic by delivering safe, clinically appropriate home-based care, and we stand ready to deploy our teams when and where the need is greatest as supply of these new monoclonal antibody treatments ramp up over the coming year.”

Coram begin administering 1,000 doses of monoclonal antibody therapies for the treatment of COVID-19 in seven cities and their surrounding communities starting on Dec. 3, including Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Minneapolis and Tampa. Following the pilot, and as drug supply increases, Coram will scale this solution to additional markets in areas of greatest need.