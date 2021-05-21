Demand for Outdoor Living Products Is Slowing But Items Items Are Still Moving

(Pexels/Anna Shvets)

There’s a reason your neighbors’ lawns and landscaping are looking better than ever.

That reason is the pandemic.

A new Freedonia Group study found that demand for outdoor living products surged more than 8% in 2020, driven by several trends that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic. Highlighted below are three of the key growth drivers of 2020, plus a look ahead at what the rest of 2021 holds for the outdoor living industry:

Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Gardening, Lawn Maintenance

While spending more time at home during the pandemic, consumer habits changed dramatically, driving elevated DIY gardening and lawn and yard maintenance activity, whether as a hobby or a cost-saving measure amid a time of financial uncertainty, according to the Freedonia Group, an international industrial research company that is a division of MarketResearch.com. For example:

• 26% of adult respondents to the August 2020 edition of “The Freedonia Group National Online Consumer Survey” reported they had started a food garden because of the coronavirus pandemic.

• The gardening boom nationwide led to record sales at many garden supply retailers (as well as supply shortages early on in the pandemic, when demand spiked).

• Major gardening product suppliers reported robust growth in their consumer segments for 2020, and their revenues remain strong in 2021.

Looking forward, gardening is expected to remain above pre-pandemic levels, although some households are expected to return to pre-COVID-19 gardening habits once the pandemic is under greater control and the rate of new hobbyists entering the market is expected to slow considerably, the Freedonia Group said.

Outdoor Spaces Take on New Importance

Socially distanced outdoor socializing became the norm in many households in 2020, increasing the emphasis on creating a pleasant outdoor living space, including investment in landscaping, outdoor recreation areas, and lawn and garden maintenance, the analysis found. Homeowners who invested in their outdoor spaces for entertaining are likely to continue to use these spaces for these purposes more often going forward than they did prior to the pandemic. Additionally, they will be more likely to periodically upgrade their outdoor entertaining areas with new products, the study said.

Homeowners Splurged on ‘Staycation’ Renovations

Many consumers invested some funds they would have normally used on vacations and other leisure or recreational activities that were canceled due to the pandemic to pay for staycation upgrades, such as installing pools and expanding outdoor recreation areas, the Freedonia Group said. As a result, many contractors had to turn prospective customers away due to the spike in demand, and many of the consumers who were unable to get the pool of their dreams last year may try again in 2021.

Outdoor Living Demand to Slow But Remain Elevated

Demand for outdoor living products in the U.S. is forecasted to increase 1.8% from a high 2020 base to $33.4 billion in 2021, the study said. Although 2020 had many households making large-scale, one-time investments in their outdoor spaces — a key driver of outdoor living sales in any year — there remains plenty of room for market expansion, the analysis concluded.

Check out the Freedonia Group’s “Outdoor Living Products 2021,” which analyzes the U.S. market for consumer-grade outdoor living products for residential DIY applications.