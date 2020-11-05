Despite Pandemic, Blockbuster Shopping Events Will Still be Blockbuster

Seventy-three percent of Americans say they will spend the same or more as last year on holiday blockbuster deal events, according to a recent survey from Periscope by McKinsey, a platform that helps companies achieve sustainable revenue growth.

Periscope by McKinsey’s research, the results of which comprise its “2020 Holiday Season: Navigating Shopper Behaviors in the Pandemic“ report, includes insights from more than 3,500 holiday shoppers in the United States, China, France, Germany and the United Kingdom. Overall, 81% of shoppers from those countries say they will spend the same or more as last year on holiday shopping events, with China leading at 90%. Periscope by McKinsey attributes China’s high percentage to the country being the first major economy to recover from the pandemic.

While consumers across the globe plan to reduce holiday spending, with China as the only exception, three quarters of all holiday shoppers surveyed in September say they intend to take part in at least one of the season’s blockbuster shopping events. Leading the pack is Black Friday (55%), followed by the recent Amazon Prime Day (43%), Cyber Monday (39%), pre-Christmas sales (38%) and Singles Day (26%).

Black Friday continues to grow in popularity and is expected to be the most popular deal day in the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany in 2020, with an average of 60% of holiday shoppers in these countries saying they plan to participate this year, up from 50% last year.

Shopper anxiety and stress is a topic of this year’s holiday season that has come through in the survey, according to Periscope by McKinsey. Retailers should be aware of the issues and instill confidence in areas such as in-store COVID-19-safe environments, their ability to deliver a great experience at scale, stock availability and deals that offer great value for money. The survey showed an average of 24% of respondents are anxious and/or stressed this year, with much higher levels in the United States and the United Kingdom (30% and 36% respectively) and low levels in China (5%).

Although the story of holiday shopping in 2020 is ordering online — across the five countries surveyed, 39% of respondents said they intend to shop more online during holidays this year than they did last year — the desire to stroll through festive aisles and browse shopping malls while listening to Christmas music isn’t completely disappearing, according to the survey. This year, 43% of Americans (45% of shoppers from all five countries) say they plan to browse in stores.

Holiday shoppers in every country except China rate universal mask wearing and the use of protective barriers at checkout as the most important safety features. For Chinese respondents, the use of health checks before entering a store is considered most valuable. The availability of cleaning and sanitizing supplies is also a necessary safety element in all countries.

To learn more about the survey’s findings, download the “2020 Holiday Season: Navigating Shopper Behaviors in the Pandemic“ report.