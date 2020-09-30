Dick’s Aims to Eliminate Use of Plastic Bags

Dick’s Sporting Goods says it wants to remove all single-use point-of-sale plastic bags from its stores by 2025.

Citing a report from the Environmental Protection Agency, Dick’s said it’s estimated that the U.S. alone uses 100 billion plastic bags per year and less than 10% of these are recycled. Dick’s said it has been working to reduce its environmental footprint with a recycling rate of 70% for its retail stores and operations. As a next step in this journey, the company is putting a focus on eliminating single-use retail plastic bags.

As a first step to meet this goal, Pittsburgh-based Dick’s has joined the “Consortium to Reinvent the Retail Bag” and will work alongside founding partners CVS Health, Target and Walmart, as well as The Kroger Co. and Walgreens. Dick’s is partnering with Closed Loop Partners’ Center for the Circular Economy, the managing partner of the Consortium, in its quest for more sustainable solutions to replace the current retail bag through the “ Beyond the Bag Initiative ,” which Closed Loop Partners launched earlier this year to identify, test and implement viable design solutions and models that more sustainably serve the purpose of the current retail bag.

“Our customers are outdoor enthusiasts who are passionate about working together to keep our planet clean and safe for future generations,” said Peter Land, chief communications and sustainability officer at Dick’s. “Like our customers, we’re committed to doing what we can to prevent waste from ending up in our oceans and natural environment, and we look forward to working on the Beyond the Bag Initiative.”

The Beyond the Bag Initiative takes a three-year approach to identify and scale affordable, accessible and less wasteful solutions. The initiative focuses on spurring innovation, advancing materials recovery through infrastructure investments, identifying best practices for policy and engaging consumers. Dick’s operates 726 locations across the U.S.