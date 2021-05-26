Dick’s Sporting Goods Knocks It Out of the Park in First Quarter

If Dick’s Sporting Goods was an NFL team, one could say that its record first-quarter results were akin to putting 60 points on the board in a lopsided win.

The Pittsburgh-based sporting goods retail reported that its net sales increased 119% in the 2021 first quarter ended May 1 when compared to the 2020 first quarter and 52% when compared to the 2019 first quarter. Net sales for the quarter were $2.92 billion.

Dick’s said the increase compared to last year’s quarter was driven by a 115% increase in consolidated same-store sales, which included an increase in e-commerce sales of 14%. E-commerce sales increased 110% in last year’s first quarter and e-commerce penetration has grown from 13% of total net sales in the 2019 first quarter to 20% for the 2021 first quarter.

Dick’s reported that 2020 first quarter same-store sales decreased 29.5%, driven by temporary store closures that started on March 18, 2020, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. 2019 first quarter 2019 consolidated same-store sales were flat.

The company reported net income for the 2021 first quarter of $361.8 million compared to a net loss for the 2020 first quarter of $143.4 million.

“We are in a great lane right now, and 2021 will be our boldest and most transformational year in the company’s history,” said Ed Stack, Dick’s executive chairman and chief merchandising officer. “We believe the future of retail is experiential, powered by technology and a world-class omni-channel operating model. Importantly, we are reimagining the athlete experience, both across our core business and through new concepts that we have been working on for the past several years, which will collectively propel our growth in the future.”

Lauren Hobart, president and CEO for Dick’s, noted the company not only achieved record first quarter sales but also achieved its highest-ever quarterly earnings, both “significantly exceeding” the company’s expectations.

“The strength of our diverse category portfolio, supply chain, technology capabilities and omnichannel execution helped us continue to capitalize on strong consumer demand across golf, outdoor activities, home fitness and active lifestyle,” she added. “We also saw a resurgence in our team sports business as kids began to get back out on the field after a year in which many youth sports activities were delayed or canceled. Looking ahead, we remain very enthusiastic about our business and are pleased to increase our full-year sales and earnings outlook.”