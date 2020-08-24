Diets Are Down and Ice Cream Sales Are Up, Thanks to Pandemic Stress

When the going gets tough … consumers like to splurge on indulgent foods.

Don’t fault Joe Shmoe for indulging in a homemade ice cream sundae every night. That’s what stress can do to you. But unfortunately for Joe, his diet has gone out the window.

But he’s not alone.

According to a recent report from market researcher The NPD Group, consumers who are stuck at home with no place to go coupled with the stress of a worldwide pandemic have caused many of them to put dieting on the back burner, except for dieters on lifestyle diets like keto, gluten-free and clean eating. The NPD Group’s Health Aspirations & Behavioral Tracking Service said U.S. adult participation in total diet or nutrition programs dropped from 48.3% in April 2019 to 43.8% in April 2020, while participation in the keto and other specialty diets remained unchanged in April from a year ago.

So it’s no surprise that dollar sales of retail ice cream/sherbet jumped 7.6% to $7,298.8 million during the 52 weeks ending May 17, according to data from Chicago-based market research firm IRI.

“Nutrition programs, like keto and gluten-free, offer a clear roadmap that provide consumers a sense of control,” says Darren Seifer, NPD’s food and beverage industry analyst. “On the other hand, indulgent comfort foods provide an escape from increased stress levels and offer a simple splurge that is popular during challenging times. Both paths are coping mechanisms to managing stress and disruption.”

Consumers reported to NPD that a disruption in routine made it more difficult for them to maintain participation in diet and nutrition programs. Added to this challenge was indulgent stress eating. Stress eating also contributed to a 4% increase for in-home snack occasions and an 8% increase in snack foods consumption, according to NPD. Salty snacks and sweet treat consumption grew, and consumers reported less avoidance of sugar, salt and alcohol as they ate for comfort and navigated the unknown. Sales of cookware and appliances, like metal bakeware, stand mixers, and waffle irons, were hot during the lockdown as eating carbs became more acceptable.

“I believe this pause will be temporary because weight loss and overall wellness concerns remain strong, which suggests consumers will go back to nutrition plans when they feel they can incorporate them back into their lives,” Seifer says. “How long the U.S. will deal with COVID-19 and related economic concerns, however, will determine how quickly we return to healthier habits.”