Dollar Store Chains Join the Club

Dollar General and Dollar Tree have joined the club … of “essential” retailers that have benefitted from the pandemic.

The club includes Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Lowe’s, The Kroger Co. and others. With a net sales increase of 24.4% to $8.7 billion in the 2020 second quarter compared to $7 billion in the second quarter of 2019, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General is now a member. So is Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree, which said its net sales increased 9.4% to $6.28 billion from $5.74 billion in the prior year’s second quarter.

Dollar General, which operates 16,720 stores in 46 states, said consumer behavior driven by COVID-19 had a significant positive effect on net sales and same-store sales.

“I want to thank our associates for their exceptional work over the past several months as we continue to navigate this challenging and dynamic operating environment,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO, in a statement. “As the neighborhood general store for thousands of communities across the country, we appreciate the importance of our role in providing customers with affordable, convenient, and close-to-home access to everyday essentials.”

Dollar General said its same-store sales increased 18.8% compared to the second quarter of 2019, driven by an increase in average transaction amount and partially offset by a decline in customer traffic. Same-store sales increased in each of the consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel categories, with the largest percentage increase in the home products category.

Mike Witynski, president and CEO of Dollar Tree, which also operates Family Dollar, commended the retailer’s store and distribution center teams for doing a remarkable job of serving customers through “an incredibly dynamic time in retail.”

“Consumer shopping patterns are evolving,” he added. “Customers are shopping with a purpose, while looking to minimize risk and exposure. As a result, we are seeing material increases in average ticket, while seeing a decline in average visits.”

Dollar Tree operates 15,479 stores across 48 states and in five Canadian provinces.