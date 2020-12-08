E-commerce Gains Pose Fulfillment Pains for Retailers

(iStock/ake1150sb)

E-commerce gains have been wonderful for retailers … and not so wonderful.

According to new research from Blue Yonder, a Scottsdale, Ariz.-based company specializing in digital supply chain and omnichannel commerce fulfillment, retailers have faced major fulfillment challenges given the rapid rise of e-commerce during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blue Yonder’s “Future of Fulfillment Research Report,” conducted in October, revealed that retailers saw e-commerce revenue as a percentage of total revenue increase by 33%, and 27% of them added fulfillment centers to meet this shift. However, the survey found that many retailers are still challenged by stock availability, profitability, visibility and accuracy, as well as labor scarcity and a lack of fulfillment automation.

The research report, to be released in two parts, analyzed responses from 300 senior executives across retail and e-commerce with responsibility for logistics and fulfillment operations in the U.S. Here is what else it found:

• 71% of respondents cited that they expanded their logistics network to meet increased e-commerce demand, and nearly half (46%) cited that they needed to be closer to the consumer to reduce cost to fulfill and enable delivery speed and convenience.

• 41% of drug store/health and beauty retailers and 40% of grocery retailers increased the number of fulfillment centers to meet e-commerce needs and maintain a consistent customer and brand experience — more than any other vertical.

• Despite the recent rise in the use of micro-fulfillment centers amongst certain retailers, only 15% of all retailers surveyed claimed to have leveraged micro-fulfillment centers in their logistics network.

“The explosion of e-commerce orders, in conjunction with consumer expectations for rapid fulfillment, has resulted in an unprecedented need for more digital, automated fulfillment solutions,” said Ed Wong, senior vice president of the global retail sector for Blue Yonder. “Retailers, especially those in essential goods, are ramping up their online fulfillment operations and footprints to meet growing customer expectations and to better position inventory more strategically. While this is a short-term solution, they must consider how to profitably manage this growth in e-commerce revenue in the long term. That is where automated back-end commerce and fulfillment solutions, coupled with machine learning-led demand planning solutions on the front end, can ensure retailers are most profitably meeting these demands.”

Stock availability, social distancing and worker scarcity continue to challenge retailers, according to the report, which found:

• 51% of retailers cited out-of-stocks as their biggest fulfillment challenge driven by the pandemic.

• Maintaining mandated social distancing practices or safety protocols (36%) and worker scarcity (34%) were other prominent challenges that retailers cited.

• Grocery retailers were more likely to cite out-of-stocks (66%) and worker scarcity (43%) than any other product category.

• Drug store/health and beauty retailers were also more likely to be challenged with maintaining mandated social distancing practices or safety protocols (43%) than any other product category.

• When it comes to the last mile of the supply chain, 54% of retailers said they are struggling with increasing delivery costs and reliable order fulfillment (36%).