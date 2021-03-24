Easter Baskets Will be Full This Year

(iStock/bhofack2)

Looks like the Easter Bunny will be busy this year.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Prosper Insights & Analytics, consumers plan to spend an average of $179.70 this Easter — the highest figure on record. The NRF said its annual survey found that 79% of Americans will celebrate the holiday and spend a collective $21.6 billion.

“With new stimulus funds from the President’s American Rescue Plan, positive trends in vaccinations and growing consumer confidence, there is a lot of momentum heading into the spring and holiday events like Easter,” said NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay. “Many have figured out how to celebrate holidays safely with family and that is reflected in consumer spending this Easter.”

Easter gifts, food and candy are the biggest drivers of growth this year. Consumers plan to spend an average of $31.06 on gifts (up from $27.91 in 2020), $52.50 on food (up from $51.76) and $25.22 on candy (up from $23.30).

As more and more individuals become vaccinated, consumers are planning to celebrate in ways they might have missed last year due to COVID-19, the NRF said. The newest CDC guidance on gatherings means some families might be able to plan a festive meal with vaccinated family members or take advantage of warmer weather and gather outside.

According to the survey, consumers plan to mark the holiday on April 4 by cooking a holiday meal (59%), visiting with family and friends (43%), watching TV (43%), planning an Easter egg hunt (31%) or attending church (28%). However, not everyone is ready to resume in-person activities, with 22% indicating they will attend church virtually, and 24% saying they will connect with their loved ones by phone or video.

For those looking to purchase Easter-related items, 48% will shop at discount stores, 35% will visit department stores, 35% will make purchases online, 23% will go to a specialty store and 23% will go to a small business or local store, according to the NRF. Similar to other holiday events during the pandemic, this year’s online shopping figure (35%) is the highest in survey history, up from 28% last year.

While not everyone plans to celebrate, plenty of shoppers will be on the hunt for Easter-related sales, the NRF found. More than half (52%) of those who don’t celebrate Easter still plan to take advantage of these deals and expect to spend an average of $21.11 (up from $17.64 in 2020). The most popular item is candy, which respondents have shown transcends across age, gender and disposable incomes.

The survey of 8,111 consumers was conducted March 1-8.

NRF did not release its 2020 Easter survey, which was conducted in early March 2020, just before government-mandated closures took place. Due to the timing, the survey reflected consumers’ pre-pandemic plans.