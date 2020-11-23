eBay Commits $500,000 to Help Small Businesses Online

While the pandemic has been a challenging time for small businesses, it has also opened up an entirely new pathway to success through e-commerce, according to c-commerce corporation eBay. So with demand for e-commerce at an all-time high, eBay is introducing Up & Running Grants, a new grants program to help small businesses stay up and running online.

eBay has committed more than $500,000 in funding and education resources for existing business sellers to secure viability beyond 2020. eBay said the grants program builds on the San Jose, Calif.-based company’s long-standing commitment to small businesses by offering 50 business sellers a $10,000 grant package.

“Small businesses are the backbone of eBay, as well as the engine of jobs, progress, and prosperity for communities across the U.S. The launch of eBay’s Up & Running Grants program comes at a time when small businesses need investment and empowerment most,” said Jordan Sweetnam, general manager and senior vice president of eBay North America. “In such a challenging year, it was important for this program to provide a financial bridge and long-term support — so small businesses can keep their doors open today and lay the groundwork for future success.”