February Retail Sales Surged 4.6% Year Over Year, According to Mastercard

Thanks to more people watching the Super Bowl at home, grocery sales skyrocketed in February.

February is usually a ho-hum shopping month, what with consumers still recovering from their holiday spending. But this February was different. Heck, bad weather in many parts of the country couldn’t even keep Americans out of stores. (Of course, many of them shopped online while the snow fell.)

Mastercard Spending Pulse reported that U.S. retail sales, excluding automotive and gasoline, increased 4.6% year over year. Online sales grew 54.7% compared to February 2020. Mastercard SpendingPulse measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment.

Here are the other national retail trends that Mastercard found in February:

• With more people watching the Super Bowl from home, grocery spending was up 30% during the three days prior of the big game. That contributed to the grocery sector growing 12.4% year over year for the month, according to Mastercard.

• Thanks in part to Valentine’s Day, February saw the jewelry spend rise 5.9% and 63.1% online year over year. Restaurant spend remained down 13.5% but has shown improvement over the past two months.

• Sales of furniture and furnishings were up 8.6% as seasonally cooler weather led to home improvements and décor projects, Mastercard found.

• While apparel sales were down 5.3% overall, apparel e-commerce sales grew 47.3% year over year. In February, 73.9% of all apparel purchases were made online; a year ago, in February 2020, 47.5% were purchased online versus in-store.

• The infusion of stimulus payments in early January appeared to boost consumer spending in January and through early February, though the impacts have waned. But another — and bigger — stimulus round is coming.