For Amazon, ‘It Remains Day 1’

Jeff Bezos: “Let curiosity be your compass.”

Maybe Jeff Bezos should’ve waited to announce he was stepping down as CEO of Amazon later this year. The news was revealed Feb. 2 along with the Seattle-based company’s stellar 2020 fourth-quarter earnings report. But the news about Bezos seemed to steal a little thunder from the report, which greatly exceeded analysts’ expectations.

Amazon’s fourth-quarter net income more than doubled from 2019’s fourth quarter — from $3.3 billion to $7.2 billion — aided of course by the tremendous overall surge in e-commerce holiday sales created by the coronavirus.

Amazon also reported a net sales increase of 44% for the fourth quarter to $125.6 billion — its largest net sales quarter ever — compared with $87.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. Operating income increased to $6.9 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with operating income of $3.9 billion in the fourth quarter in 2019.

For the year, Amazon said net sales increased 38% to $386.1 billion compared with $280.5 billion in 2019, and net income increased to $21.3 billion compared with net income of $11.6 billion in 2019. Operating income increased to $22.9 billion compared to $14.5 billion in 2019.

Amazon expects to keep growing. In its 2021 first-quarter guidance, the company said it expects sales to be between $100.0 billion and $106.0 billion, or to grow between 33% and 40% compared with the first quarter of 2020.

Operating income is expected to be between $3.0 billion and $6.5 billion, compared with $4.0 billion in first quarter of 2020. This guidance assumes about $2 billion of costs related to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Bezos will transition to executive chair of the company in the third quarter of this year, and Andy Jassy will become CEO. In a letter to employees announcing his plans, Bezos wrote that he will still play an important role in the company and that he had “full confidence” in Jassy to lead Amazon.

In the last line of the letter he wrote: “Keep inventing, and don’t despair when at first the idea looks crazy. Remember to wander. Let curiosity be your compass. It remains Day 1.”

Read the entire letter here.