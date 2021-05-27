Gap Has a New Line, But Only at Walmart

What do you get when you cross Gap and Walmart? A new home essentials product line called Gap Home that is available exclusively at Walmart. The companies say the idea is to bring Walmart’s scale and Gap’s brand heritage to life through a signature style in a new product category for San Francisco-based Gap.

Available June 24 exclusively on Walmart.com, the Gap Home launch collection will feature more than 400 items across home décor, tabletop, bedding and bath, ranging in price from $15.88 for a Washed Denim Pillow to $64.98 for a T-Shirt Soft Jersey Reversible King Comforter Set for dressing all spaces, from college dorms to homes. New Gap Home seasonal and special collections will drop throughout the year and will be developed in partnership with Gap’s licensing agency, IMG.

“We’re thrilled that Gap selected Walmart as the exclusive retailer to debut its home brand,” said Anthony Soohoo, executive vice president of home for Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart. “Over the past few years, we’ve focused on expanding our home assortment to bring high-quality, stylish home goods and decor to our customers. Gap Home is the latest example of how we’ll deliver on that mission.”

Gap said the line embodies the brand’s optimistic, modern American style that bridges the gaps between individuals, generations and cultures. The launch collection is made with the planet in mind and features quality materials like denim and chambray with unique at a price point that is accessible to all customers, according to the companies. The Gap Home collection includes items made with organic cotton and recycled materials.

“Walmart is a global leader in the home space with extensive digital reach and distribution, and this partnership enables Gap to introduce a new category in a smart, scalable way,” said Mark Breitbard, president and CEO of the Gap brand.