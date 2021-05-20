Google Opening First Physical Store in New York

The Google Store will feature an extensive selection of products made by Google.

Google is going brick-and-mortar retail.

The Mountain View, Calif.-based multinational technology company that specializes in internet-related services and products, is opening its first physical retail store this summer in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City. The company says the aptly named Google Store will be “a space where customers can experience our hardware and services in a helpful way.”

Customers will be able to browse and buy an extensive selection of products made by Google, ranging from Pixel phones to Nest products to Fitbit devices to Pixelbooks and more. Or they can shop online at GoogleStore.com and pick up their orders in-store. Throughout the store, visitors will be able to experience how Google’s products and services work together in a variety of immersive ways, the company said.

Experts will also be on hand to help visitors get the most out of their devices, such as troubleshooting an issue, fixing a cracked Pixel screen or helping with installations. The company said its employees will be able to provide customers with help that’s specific and personalized to their needs, whether they’re longtime Pixel users, curious about Google’s Nest displays or want to participate in one of the many how-to workshops it plans to offer throughout the year.

The company stated that masks, hand sanitation and social distancing will be required in the store, which will be cleaned multiple times a day. The number of guests inside will be limited to ensure they feel safe.

The Google Store will be part of the company’s urban campus in the Chelsea neighborhood, which is home to many of the company’s more than 11,000 employees. Google has been in New York for the last 20 years and said it views the store as a natural extension of its longtime commitment to the city.