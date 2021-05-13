Grocers Absorbing Lion’s Share of Cost Inflation

Beef costs were up 14.2% in April while retail prices rose only 4.2%.

Wholesale prices for finished consumer foods were up by the largest amount in over six years, but grocers shielded consumers from over 75% of those costs, based on April’s Producer Price Index (PPI) data released by the government May 13.

The index for finished consumer foods, reflecting grocers’ wholesale costs, rose 4.4% over a year earlier during April while retail prices for food at home rose just 1.2%. That negative 3.2 percentage point difference in April marked the first time since last May that retailers’ costs reflected by the PPI exceeded the Consumer Price Index for food at home. Faced with strong competition from the nation’s leading food retailer, Walmart, and other non-traditional food retailers, grocers appear to be holding back raising prices to reflect increases they have encountered.

This is clearly apparent on several items that pushed the Consumer Price Index during April higher than a year ago:

• Pork at wholesale jumped 25.6% while retail prices rose just 4.9%.

• Beef costs were up 14.2% while retail prices rose only 4.2%.

• Chicken rose 30.7% at wholesale and retail prices were up 0.9%.

• Seafood costs climbed 19.6% for grocers but prices at retail advanced only 0.4%.

• Processed fruit and vegetable wholesale costs were up 3.2% while prices at retail rose 2.2%.

The reverse was true for shell eggs, however, where costs were down 41.9% from a year earlier and retail prices declined only 8.9%.

Many supermarkets invested heavily in online and delivery technology over the past year, and those costs also factored into the increase in post-pandemic retail prices. Higher labor costs will have to be figured in the equation moving forward as wages are increasing as well.

Some retailers have already noted they will be questioning increases sought by manufacturers, so there could be a bumpy road for wholesale and retail prices moving forward.

Brian Todd is president of Brian Todd & Associates, a food and beverage consulting firm based in Emerson, N.J., that offers strategic advisory, economic analysis and customized research. Todd previously spent 39 years with The Food Institute, serving as president from 2002 to 2019. He can be reached at brian@briantoddassociates.com.