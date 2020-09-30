Grocery Delivery Will Continue to be in Vogue

It took a pandemic for many people to try grocery delivery. But once they tried it, they liked it.

Good Eggs, an online grocery service based in San Francisco, found in a recent national consumer survey that 68% of consumers are having groceries delivered and 81% of these shoppers will continue to do so in the post-pandemic world.

Good Eggs’ survey, “Online Grocery Shopping During Covid-19,” provides insight into the perspectives and behaviors of people when it comes to grocery shopping online during the pandemic.

Good Eggs found that Walmart is the most popular grocer for online shopping, with 56% of consumers say they go there — not surprising considering the vast number of Walmart locations. Amazon Prime/Whole Foods Market was second with 50%, and Instacart and regional traditional grocery stores (Safeway, Wegmans, etc.) with their own online delivery tied for third with 23%.

However, where people are shopping may have more to do with availability and convenience rather than true preference, as the No. 1 values-based thing most important to people when choosing a company for online grocery is how the company treats their employees, according to Good Eggs, citing that survey results show Amazon/Whole Foods Market has the worst reputation regarding its treatment (pay, benefits, safety) of essential employees during the pandemic. Walmart follows as being perceived as the second worst, with Trader Joe’s coming third.

While the weekly and monthly frequency of how often people buy groceries has not been impacted by COVID-19, other grocery shopping habits have been impacted, according to Good Eggs’ survey, which found that 68% of people have bought groceries online for delivery since March, with 43% buying groceries online for delivery two or more times each month. But even with many people having groceries delivered, it’s not the only way they are buying groceries: 71% are also buying groceries in-store, 47% are ordering them for curbside pickup, and 17% are supplementing with meal kits.

Additionally, 60% of people are spending more on groceries now than before COVID-19, with 24% spending significantly more. What people are buying has changed as well. The top two categories people are purchasing more of include snack foods (44%) and pantry staples (39%). After that, there’s a four-category dead heat between produce, baking ingredients, lunch food/ingredients, and eggs each coming in at 30%.

The No. 1 thing shoppers say they are buying less of? Prepared foods (24%), according to Good Eggs. In fact, 75% of people say their eating and cooking habits have changed since the pandemic began. From this group, 46% say they are cooking much more, 29% say they are doing more meal planning, and 22% say they are doing more bulk cooking.

While an adjustment for many, the benefits of the shift to shopping online appear to outweigh the negatives, according to Good Eggs. Those surveyed say the No. 1 benefit, aside from reducing their risk of contracting COVID-19, is time savings (70%).

However, there are things that consumers miss about in-store shopping, including discovering items that weren’t on their lists (62%), touching and selecting their own produce (53%), and the ability to quickly pick up just one or two items (42%). The downside of shopping online includes the lack of available items or difficulty finding the items they want (45%), getting poor quality foods they wouldn’t have picked themselves (41%), and receiving the wrong items in, or having items missing from, their orders (39%).

Good Eggs conducted its “Covid-19 Online Grocery Shopping Survey” with 2,598 consumers completing the full survey between Aug. 28-29.