H-E-B Grocery Store in Austin Is Now One Heckuva Restaurant(s)

Dinner and a movie? How about dinner and buying groceries?

Customers of an H-E-B grocery store in Austin, Texas, can now do the latter. San Antonio-based H-E-B opened its first food hall and bar, Main Streat by H-E-B, in the city’s Mueller area last week. The food hall features six restaurants: Roots Chicken Shak, True Texas BBQ, Calle Taqueria, Yumai Japanese Grill, The Meltery and the Bar at Mueller. The food hall is available for takeout, limited capacity dining on the outdoor patio and inside, and free delivery from Favor Delivery. The Bar at Mueller will also offer beer, wine and cocktails for in-person to-go orders.

Roots Chicken Shak just may be the highlight of the bunch. Chef Tiffany Derry, known for her culinary expertise and Southern charm, gained international attention when she appeared on Season 7 of Bravo’s Top Chef, according to H-E-B. She opened her duck fat fried chicken restaurant, Roots Chicken Shak, in Plano, Texas, in 2017 and this is her first restaurant in Austin. The Roots Chicken Shak menu will feature Duck Fat Fried Chicken Wings and Duck Fat Fried Chicken Strips; its Big Bird and Spicy Bird chicken sandwiches; Shak Caesar Salad and The Barnyard Cobb Salad; Duck Fat Fries with house-made Clucking Sauces; Banana Pudding made with vanilla custard, cookies and fresh banana; and Southern Sweet Tea.

Here’s a look at the other establishments that Main Streat by H-E-B is offering:

• True Texas BBQ, serving brisket, ribs, turkey, sausage, BBQ sandwiches, and sides like mac and cheese, and potato salad.

• Calle Taqueria, a street taco-inspired restaurant offering tacos with handmade flour or corn tortillas, tortas, quesadillas and bowls.

• Yumai Japanese Grill, with rice and noodle bowls and Japanese-style vegetable, chicken, beef and shrimp skewers.

• The Meltery, a gourmet grilled cheese shop with a variety of sandwiches served on sourdough.

• The Bar at Mueller, serving a full menu of draft beers, wines and cocktails featuring Texas breweries, wineries and distilleries.

“At H-E-B, feeding Texans and their families is at the heart of what we do,” said Kristin Irvin, director of Made to Order Restaurants at H-E-B. “We worked hard to create this space and develop tasty menu items, and we’re thrilled to open Main Streat to the entire Austin community. We’re even more excited to partner with Chef Tiffany Derry. Not only is her food amazing and full of flavor, but her passion for feeding and caring for the community, increasing food education and access, and addressing racial inequity is inspiring and mirrors our beliefs. We’re honored to work with and learn from her.”

H-E-B celebrated the grand opening of Main Streat with donations to Urban Roots and The William B. Travis Institute of Hospitality and Culinary Arts at Travis High School, both organizations that empower youth to learn new skills in the culinary and farming spaces.

H-E-B said its sanitation and social distancing procedures are in place throughout the food hall. H-E-B operates more than 340 stores throughout Texas and in northeast Mexico.