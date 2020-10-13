Help Wanted: Warehouse Workers

It’s no surprise that retail jobs will look a bit different this holiday season, considering that more shoppers plan to shop less in-store this season because of the pandemic.

PeopleReady, a Tacoma, Wash.-based staffing company, recently analyzed thousands of job postings from across the nation to comprise a list of the most in-demand holiday jobs this season, which are:

• Warehouse associates (forklift operators, shipping and receiving).

• Customer service representatives.

• Production workers (packaging, material handlers).

• Stockers and order fillers.

• Truck loaders and unloaders.

“We anticipate seeing businesses ramping up with a higher demand for e-commerce-related temporary positions, especially those in packing, shipping and production,” said Taryn Owen, president of PeopleReady. “For people who are looking for work, there are jobs available. Job seekers just need to know what types of jobs are in demand, and should consider tapping into digital platforms to connect with those jobs more efficiently.”