Here’s How CVS Is Wooing More People to Get Vaccinated

CVS Health and Norwegian Cruise Line are giving away free cruises as part of the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes.

CVS Health is giving away a free trip to the 2022 Super Bowl. There’s a slight catch, and a jab, if you will. All people (18 and older) entering need to have received COVID-19 vaccinations (or plan to by July 10) from a CVS Pharmacy.

A trip to Los Angeles to watch Super Bowl LVI isn’t the only prize the Woonsocket, R.I.-based drug store chain is giving away to encourage more people to get vaccinated through its #OneStepCloser sweepstakes. There are more than 1,000 prizes, which will be awarded through weekly drawings and grand prizes over a six-week period. CVS is partnering with several other companies in the sweepstakes.

“We’re grateful for the millions of people who’ve received one of the well over 17 million doses we’ve administered at CVS Health, but we have a long way to go,” said Dr. Kyu Rhee, senior vice president and a chief medical officer of CVS Health. “Getting as much of the population fully vaccinated will bring us one step closer to all the things we’ve missed during the past 14 months, and keep our country moving in the right direction.”

According to the most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention household pulse survey COVID-19 vaccination tracker, 17.6% of adults 18 years and over are hesitant about receiving a vaccine. CVS Health said it is working to close gaps in hesitancy and wants to provide a positive reminder of the activities that are possible for people when they are vaccinated through the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes.

Among the partners and prizes planned to date:

• CVS Health: (125) $500 giveaways and (5) grand prize giveaways of $5,000 for family reunions.

• Norwegian Cruise Line: (100) seven-day cruises for two in a balcony stateroom to a choice of destination including the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe and more.

• Procter & Gamble: VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles for two people including Super Bowl game tickets, airfare, hotel and more.

• Unilever: (250) Night Out coupon booklets to use toward free Unilever products. Grand Prize of a 2022 NCAA Final Four package for two.

• Bermuda Tourism Authority: (5) three nights/four-day trips for two including airfare, deluxe hotel accommodations, roundtrip transportation and more.

• Hinge: (500) $100 gift cards for dates and (1) Grand Prize of a $5,000 gift card for an ultimate date experience for a winning couple.

• iHeartMedia: VIP package for two to attend iHeartRadio Music Festival including first-class airfare, hotel, floor seats, backstage experiences with artists and other surprises.

• smarTours: (6) fully escorted tours for two to one of many international destinations, including airfare, (1) of which is a grand prize.

• Wyndham Rewards: (5) two-night weekend getaways with a Platinum membership upgrade and a Grand Prize seven-night getaway including airfare voucher and a Diamond membership upgrade, redeemable at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals around the globe

CVS Health is offering vaccinations at more than 9,600 CVS Pharmacy locations across 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C. The retailer said that nearly 85% of the U.S. population resides within 10 miles of a CVS Pharmacy.