Here’s What Kohl’s Will Do to Grow Its Active and Outdoor Business

Kohl’s has been looking to grow its active and outdoor business to attract new and younger customers.

Looks like the Menomonee Falls, Wis.-based department store chain is on its way to doing just that. Kohl’s announced Feb. 9 that it will partner with Eddie Bauer to bring premium-quality performance outerwear and outdoor apparel for the entire family to its customers nationwide beginning in the fall.

Kohl’s said it will offer a wide array of apparel from the outdoor brand across women’s, men’s and kids — from a core assortment of year-round products to seasonal selections — in as many as 500 stores. In addition, Kohls.com will offer an expanded assortment of Eddie Bauer favorites including down jackets and parkas, performance bottoms, fleece, flannel, sleepwear and more.

“Eddie Bauer’s rich heritage of designing authentic, functional apparel that inspires everyone to get outdoors combined with its passion for delivering differentiated, innovative products that meet the needs of today’s consumer has made the brand a leader in the outdoor industry,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer.

Damien Huang, president of Bellevue, Wash.-based Eddie Bauer, said Kohl’s is a trusted resource for active, casual and wellness products for the family and a known destination for quality brands at a value.

“Through quality apparel and gear that is built to last, and together with Kohl’s, we will expand our reach, increase accessibility and bring the benefits of the outdoors to more communities,” Huang added.

Kohl’s said the addition of Eddie Bauer bolsters its strategic goal to drive the active category from 20% to at least 30% of its business, which includes driving growth in the outdoor category. Kohl’s said its customer insights indicate that shoppers continue to look to Kohl’s for their active and outdoor needs. Kohl’s will also launch a new private label specialty athleisure brand called FLX in March.