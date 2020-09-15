Hobby Lobby to Pay Full-Time Employees $17 an Hour

Beginning Oct. 1, full-time employees at Hobby Lobby will receive $17 an hour at the minimum. The Oklahoma City-based retailer says it’s just keeping with the precedent it has set for itself as a business that continually pays more than the minimum wage.

In 2009, Hobby Lobby says it was one of the first retailers to establish a nationwide minimum hourly wage well above the federal minimum wage and has since raised its minimum wages 10 times over the last eleven years. In 2014, Hobby Lobby says it raised its full-time minimum hourly wage to $15 well before it became fashionable with other retailers.

“We have always worked hard to be a retail leader when it comes to taking care of our people,” said Hobby Lobby Founder and CEO David Green. “From closing our stores on Sundays and at 8 p.m. the rest of the week, to providing some of the best pay and benefits in the retail industry, we are thankful that we are able to share our success with our valued employees and provide time for rest, family and worship. These investments allow Hobby Lobby to attract and retain a great group of associates who in turn help provide the wonderfully unique shopping experience enjoyed by our many loyal customers.”

Green added: “Because this year has presented so many challenges to our employees, we are very happy that we are able to provide pay increases to thousands of our associates before the Christmas season.”

Hobby Lobby also says it provides “great benefits to eligible employees,” including medical, prescription and dental plans, 401(k) with company match, flexible spending plan, long-term disability benefits, life insurance, vacation pay, personal paid time off benefits with annual buyback, holiday pay, chaplain services and an employee discount.

Hobby Lobby was founded in 1972 and currently operates 923 retail stores stocked with over 80,000 arts, crafts, hobbies, home accent, seasonal and custom-framing products.