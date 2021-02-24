Home Depot, Lowe’s End 2020 with Blowout Quarters

Home improvements giants The Home Depot and Lowe’s Cos. both posted gigantic numbers for their respective 2020 fourth quarters.

Atlanta-based The Home Depot reported sales of $32.3 billion, an increase of $6.5 billion from the fourth quarter of 2019. Comparable sales increased 24.5%. Net earnings for the fourth quarter were $2.9 billion compared with net earnings of $2.5 billion in the same period of 2019.

Mooresville, N.C.-based Lowe’s reported sales of $20.3 billion compared to $16.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. Comparable sales increased 28.1%. Net earnings were $978 million compared with net earnings of $509 million in the same period of 2019.

“As we look ahead to fiscal 2021, while we are not able to predict how consumer spending will evolve, if the demand environment during the back half of fiscal 2020 were to persist through fiscal 2021, it would imply flat to slightly positive comparable sales growth and operating margin of at least 14%,” said Richard McPhail, The Home Depot’s executive vice president and chief financial officer.

“Looking ahead to 2021, we expect to grow market share and drive further operating margin expansion,” said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO.

The Home Depot operates 2,296 stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico.

Lowe’s operates 1,974 stores in the United States and Canada.