How Albertsons Cos. and Google Aim to Reinvent the Future of Grocery Shopping

Albertsons Cos., which operates grocery and drug stores throughout the country, said it has engaged with numerous teams at Google to make the customer experience more efficient and exciting. (iStock/tupungato)

While consumers were hunkering down at home during the pandemic last year, Google and grocery/drug store behemoth Albertsons Cos. say they were “collaborating” in an effort to make shopping easier and more convenient for millions of Albertsons Cos.’ customers.

The companies announced a multi-year partnership on March 30 that they say will bring together the power of Albertsons Cos.’ broad reach across 2,253 neighborhoods with Google’s capabilities in customer-centric innovation, creating “a formidable nexus of retail savvy and trend-setting technology on a massive, omnichannel scale.”

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos., one of the nation’s largest food and drug retailers, operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs.

Albertsons Cos. said it has engaged with numerous teams at Sunnyvale, Calif.-based Google, covering a wide range of technologies and services aimed at making the customer experience more efficient and exciting — for example, integrating with Google Search and Maps to help shoppers more easily find what they need, making it easier to shop with Google Pay and infusing Google Cloud AI technologies such as Vision AI, Recommendations AI and Business Messages into operations to create “the world’s most predictive grocery engine.”

Planned innovations under the partnership include:

• shoppable maps with dynamic hyperlocal features;

• AI-powered conversational commerce; and

• predictive grocery list building.

Albertsons Cos. and Google also say they are making it even easier for customers to get groceries for pickup and delivery by providing helpful information about online ordering from many Albertsons Cos.’ stores directly within mobile search. This functionality is coming to Google Maps later this year.

“Albertsons Cos. is continuing to transform into a modern retailer fit for the future … by providing the easiest and most exciting shopping experience for our customers,” said Chris Rupp, executive vice president and chief customer and digital officer at Albertsons Cos.

Albertsons Cos. said its partnership with Google will also build on projects already implemented to improve the customer experience. For example, earlier this month, Albertsons announced its use of Business Messages to help people get up-to-date information about COVID-19 vaccines at Albertsons Cos. pharmacies.

“Albertsons Companies is [a leader] in bringing innovative technologies to the grocery store digital and physical aisle,” says Carrie Tharp, vice president of retail and consumer for Google Cloud. “The unique strategic and technical collaboration at the heart of the Google and Albertsons partnership sets the stage for sustained post-pandemic transformation and momentum that will become clear to customers in both the near and long term.”