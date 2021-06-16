How Best Buy Is Expanding Its Product-Category Horizons

Best Buy is now offering grills and other outdoor living products.

Best Buy, one of the biggest consumer electronics retailers in the world, is expanding into two new product categories that have nothing to do with electronics: outdoor living, and business travel and performance gear.

They are two hot categories, and Best Buy will feature products from both at select stores and BestBuy.com

As part of its outdoor living category, the Minneapolis-based retailer will offer grills and outdoor ovens from brands such as Traeger, Weber and Ooni.

“During the pandemic, many of us turned our focus to our homes, whether that meant moving, renovating or simply redecorating — and that trend isn’t slowing down,” according to Best Buy’s website. “Now, with the official kickoff to summer just around the corner, it’s time to focus on our decks, patios and backyards.”

Best Buy is correct about the trend not slowing. According to a recent report from market researcher The NPD Group, more than 14 million grills and smokers were sold between April 2020 and February 2021, amounting to a 39% increase in dollar sales during the pandemic compared to the same period a year before. NPD said cooking outside became a go-to activity for many consumers, and it extended beyond traditional grilling and even the traditional grilling season.

Best Buy will also offer outdoor furniture, lighting, heaters and décor.

In the business travel and performance gear category, Best Buy will offer a new collection of travel and everyday gear from TUMI, including nearly 75 different products, from laptop bags and crossbody bags to accessories, luggage and more.

Following the mass rollout of vaccinations this year, rising consumer interest in travel has led to a steady improvement in luggage sales, which continue to climb back to 2019 levels. In March and April of this, luggage sales returned to 80% of their 2019 levels, according to NPD.