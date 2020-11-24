How Best Buy Is Meeting an Elevated Demand for its Products

Best Buy’s third quarter was, in earnings talk, the definition of a “blowout.” The Minneapolis-based retailer of electronics and appliances saw its comparable stores sales grow 22.6% in August, September and October when compared to the same time in 2019. Its online comparable sales grew 174% to $3.82 billion.

Best Buy reported earnings of $391 million in the quarter, up more than 33% from 2019. Revenue grew 21% to $11.9 billion.

In a statement, Best Buy CEO Corie Barry sounded wowed by the results, especially after coming off a solid second quarter — and during the pandemic.

“We are once again reporting strong quarterly results in the midst of unprecedented times,” Barry said.

Barry added that the company leveraged its supply chain expertise, flexible store operating model and ability to shift quickly to digital to meet what is clearly elevated demand for products that help customers work, learn, cook, entertain and connect in their homes.

“The current environment has underscored our purpose to enrich lives through technology, and the capabilities we are flexing and strengthening now will benefit us going forward as we execute our strategy,” he added.

But the ongoing pandemic and recent surge in coronavirus cases still makes for some unknowns, even with help coming soon in the form of vaccines.

“While the demand for the products and services we sell remains at elevated levels as we start the fourth quarter, it is very difficult for us to predict how sustainable these trends will be due to the significant uncertainty related to the various impacts of the pandemic,” Best Buy Chief Financial Officer Matt Bilunas said. “Thus, similar to the last two quarters, we are not providing financial guidance.”