How Consumers Tried to Help Themselves During 2020

2020 was a stressful year — to say the least. A historic pandemic, not to mention social unrest, can do that to you. But while many consumers felt the tremendous stress caused by the pandemic and other unprecedented events, they spent money on related products to help themselves.

According to market researcher The NPD Group, many anxiety-ridden consumers purchased at-home remedies to relieve their stress as they hunkered down in their homes. Sales of self-help books, candles, and massaging appliances all grew by double-digits in 2020, Port Washington, N.Y.-based NPD reported.

According to NPD BookScan, there was a growth trend in self-help and therapy subjects early in the COVID-19 pandemic, with double-digit gains in the 13 weeks ending Aug. 1 this year, driven largely by books that focus on mindfulness including titles like “Man’s Search For Meaning,” by Viktor E. Frankl and “Radical Compassion: Learning to Love Yourself and Your World,” by Tara Brach. Self-help books also saw a spike during this period, driving unit sales up 22% compared to the prior period. Self-help saw continued growth through mid-December, with single-digit growth compared to last year.

Addressing the physical side of stress relief and self-care, 5.6 million massaging appliances were sold in the six months ending October 2020, an 86% increase compared to the same time last year, according to NPD’s Checkout information. Limitations on the ability to visit professional therapeutic services and the related cost savings gave consumers reasons to purchase such products. The average amount spent on massaging appliances between January and October was 38% higher than last year, making it the category with the third largest increase in average selling price across all general merchandise industries tracked by NPD. Dollar sales of massaging appliances continued to grow by more than 50% through the holiday season.

“Massaging appliances can solve a variety of consumer wellness needs that have escalated since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Joe Derochowski, NPD’s home industry advisor. “Whether it is to relieve stress, soothe a sore back from a makeshift home workspace or just find some much-needed relaxation, these products fit into the consumer’s broader quest for comfort during challenging times.”

In addition to massaging appliances, there was growth in beauty categories that use the senses of smell and touch, along with a little pampering, to contribute to a feeling of well-being. Since March, candles and home fragrance ancillary gift sets have both seen double-digit dollar gains, as did body exfoliator skincare products, nail care, and nail tools and accessories — a trend that continued in the prestige beauty industry through the holiday season, according to NPD.

“Shifting consumer priorities toward self-care and treating themselves to little luxuries [were] bright spots for the prestige beauty industry [last] year,” said Larissa Jensen, NPD’s beauty industry advisor. “Through products such as body care and home scents, consumers [created] a spa-like environment at home and [found] new outlets to de-stress and capture a sense of normalcy and balance.”