How Groupon Plans to Help Consumers Return to Normal

Groupon is helping to lead the charge back to normalcy as COVID-19 restrictions continue to be lifted across the country.

The online marketplace recently launched its “So #@$%ing Ready” campaign, a four-week initiative aimed at helping consumers go from FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) to JODO (Joy of Doing the Ordinary).

To help merchants across America serve up the local experiences Americans are most eager to do post-COVID-19, Groupon surveyed more than 2,000 people across the U.S. Groupon found that activities that bring friends and family together topped the list.

Groupon also learned that 71% of Americans are “So #@$%ing Ready” to get back to their everyday lives. Another 74% said they will never take ordinary experiences such as eating at a restaurant, getting a haircut outside of their garage, going to the movies or taking a group fitness class for granted ever again. Groupon said this bodes well for local economies — as nearly 60% of total respondents said they are more inclined to support small businesses than they were prior to the pandemic.

Groupon uncovered the top 25 activities that people plan to do as soon as things begin to return to normal. Here’s what respondents are ready to do first:

• Hugging friends and family (41%).

• Trying a new restaurant (33%).

• Going to the movies (32%).

• Experiencing the holidays as a big family (29%).

• Seeing people’s faces in public (28%).

• Hanging out with more than six people (26%).

• Staying at a hotel or resort (26%).

• Going to brunch with friends (23%).

• Traveling across the country to see family (23%).

• Attending a concert (20%).

Other interesting survey findings included:

• Women are more likely than men (31% versus 11%) to return to clothes shopping, while men are slightly more likely than women (16% versus14%) to be excited about sipping cocktails at the bar.

• 3% of survey respondents said they’re excited to fly in a helicopter. And heartbreakingly, and perhaps indicative of the pandemic’s disproportionate impact on older Americans, 45% of respondents ages 60 and above said they are most looking forward to hugging their loved ones.

“From economic hardship to emotional distress, we have all felt the weight of the past year, and the lives of so many have profoundly changed forever,” said Brian Fields, chief commercial officer at Groupon. “These days, we are finding joy in doing the ordinary as we march toward normalcy. As more people become vaccinated and restrictions are responsibly lifted, we know that people are ready to get back to life. From everyday joy to extraordinary adventures, we want to help consumers find amazing experiences at local merchants eager to begin rebuilding their businesses.”

Each week, Groupon’s campaign will highlight a unique category available in Groupon’s experiences marketplace: self-care, things to do, food and drink and outdoor adventures. As part of the campaign, Groupon will give away $150,000 in sweepstakes prizes to encourage consumers to connect with local merchants. In addition, Groupon will give away $100,000 to small businesses to help them with their most pressing needs, including making ends meet, hiring more people or expanding their business.

