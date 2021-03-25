How Home Depot and Habitat for Humanity Plan to ‘Bring on Spring’

The spring donation from The Home Depot builds on the decade-long partnership between Habitat for Humanity and The Home Depot Foundation.

The Home Depot is partnering with the Habitat for Humanity International to “Bring on Spring.”

The Atlanta-based home improvement retailer said it will provide more than $200,000 in products to Habitat for Humanity organizations across the country, including the tools needed to help local communities tackle spring DIY projects and neighborhood revitalization efforts.

“After an exceedingly tough year, we know communities are ready to get outside and take on spring projects from painting to landscaping,” said Jeff Kinnaird, executive vice president of merchandising for The Home Depot. “We are excited to partner with Habitat for Humanity to provide the products and know-how to meet the needs of communities looking to complete spring projects.”

The spring donation from The Home Depot builds on the decade-long partnership between Habitat for Humanity and The Home Depot Foundation. Since 2011, The Home Depot Foundation has granted more than $24 million to Habitat’s Repair Corps program to build, repair or rehabilitate veteran homes. The first spring project to be completed this season will be landscaping and fencing at the first-ever Female Veterans Village in Brevard County, Fla., which was originally built in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Brevard County through a grant from The Home Depot Foundation.

“Everyone deserves to have a safe, decent and affordable place to live and be proud to call home,” said Colleen Finn Ridenhour, chief development officer at Habitat for Humanity International. “Revitalization looks different in each neighborhood and The Home Depot’s donation will help us continue to partner with communities to address their local concerns and improve the lives of residents.”

The Home Depot operates 2,298 retail stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico.