How ‘Makers’ Have Made the Most of Their Time During Pandemic

“Makers” are people who make arts and crafts as a hobby or business.

The Michaels Cos., an Irving, Texas-based provider of arts, crafts, framing, floral, wall décor and seasonal merchandise for makers and do-it-yourself home decorators, says plenty of people used crafting to cope during the pandemic. Michaels said consumers across the country knitted, painted, beaded and tie dyed their way through the year.

The company, which operates more than 1,272 Michaels stores in 49 states and Canada, analyzed its 2020 sales and trend data to identify how customers were “making” the most out of their time at home. Here are the top trends in “making” that Michaels found:

• Jewelry — Jewelry making is a fan favorite every year, but in 2020 the big winner was resin for making earrings, bracelets and more, according to Michaels.

• Technology — The role of technology in making has continued to increase in recent years. In 2020, Michaels said it saw a huge shift in consumers buying machines to help them create personalized items and gifts, like the stainless-steel tumbler for coffee and cocktails.

• Kids Arts and Education — With kids both learning and playing at home this year, laptop trays for home school and tie dye kits for everything from T-shirts to canvas bags were popular trends.

• Yarn — Big yarn was a popular trend this year given that people spent a lot of time cozying up on the couch, the retailer said.

• Fine Art — Canvases for painting and paint pouring really popped this year, according to Michaels. People poured paint to put their minds at ease while also beautifying their space.

“Several new trends emerged this year given everyone spent more time at home,” said Laura Denk, chief merchandising officer at Michaels. “As the one-stop shop for arts and crafts, it’s so important that we continue to inspire our makers and help fuel their creativity, especially in a year like this.”