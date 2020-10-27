There Are How Many New Online Grocery Shoppers?

There are 18% more new online grocery users now when compared to January.

That’s according to Chicory, a New York-based digital shopper marketing platform for consumer packaged goods and grocery retailers, which recently released the results of its new consumer research survey, “Online Grocery Usership Changes from Pre-Pandemic to Present.”

The results of the fourth quarterly consumer survey quantify the impact of COVID-19 on online grocery usage by comparing current results to past quarterly studies throughout 2020, according to Chicory.

Walmart (55%) and Amazon (40%) are frontrunners in the online grocery wars — 55% of consumers report that they use Walmart for their online grocery shopping and 40% say they use Amazon. However, with 18% more new online grocery users compared to January, there’s room for more retailers to make an impact, Chicory stated.

Target, The Kroger Co. and delivery company Instacart command nearly the same market share at 23%, 22% and 21% respectively.

Although many restaurants have reopened, survey results indicate that 64% of consumers are ordering groceries online and still cooking from home. In fact, online grocery usership in October exceeds levels from all other quarters, indicating that consumers will also keep using online grocery services to do their grocery shopping at least for as long as this “new normal” is here to stay, according to Chicory.

Shoppers in October indicated they are making smaller purchases overall, likely due to the leveling off of “panic buying” behavior observed earlier in the year, Chicory stated.

