‘The Lempert Report’: How TikTok can Offer Foodies a New Career

About This Video Series

National food trends analyst Phil Lempert has forged a strategic partnership with the Chicago-based Retail & Hospitality Hub (“The Hub”) to provide content through various platforms.

Lempert is the founder of SupermarketGuru.com, a leading online resource for food safety, products, trends and shopping tips that attracts more than nine million visitors annually. As part of its featured content, Retail & Hospitality Hub will bring you “The Lempert Report,” a video series that features “The Supermarket Guru” himself commenting on issues affecting food and food retailing. The videos will appear Monday through Thursday on the Retail & Hospitality Hub and Tuesday through Friday via The Hub’s daily e-newsletter, “Retail Best Practices.”

In this video of “The Lempert Report,” Lempert talks about how TikTok offers “those extraordinary supermarket culinary members” the chance to show off their prepared food skills in an era where shoppers are yearning for more exotic and tasty foods to bring home.