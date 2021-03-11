It Has Been an ‘Exhilarating’ Year for New PLMA President Peggy Davies

Peggy Davies took over as president of the PLMA last June.

In a few months, Peggy Davies will celebrate her first anniversary as president of the Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA). She became president last June following the death in May of Brian Sharoff, who had served as PLMA president since 1981. Davies joined PLMA in 2016 as vice president of association relations.

We caught up with Davies recently to ask her how her first year has been going, among other things:

Retail & Hospitality Hub: You took over as president of the PLMA last June. What have the first eight months been like leading the association … and during a pandemic?

Peggy Davies: In a word: exhilarating! Thank goodness for the support of our members, our retail partners, the press, and PLMA’s fully engaged staff in the U.S. and in Amsterdam. Aided by the Zoom platform for meetings, the association was able to follow through live and online with events that had been planned for 2020, including an annual meeting, live executive education classes for both U.S. and international members, and PLMA’s first annual Washington Conference ever to be held virtually. Together with our “Online World of Private Label for International Members” in December, we launched PLMA’s entirely new, proprietary virtual trade show platform. On the same platform in February, we hosted “Private Label Week,” which successfully engaged buyers and visitors across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Central and South America. As a result, we were able to stay connected with members and interact with new companies throughout a most challenging year. Last month, as well, we presented our annual “International Roundtable Conference” online, which attracted over 150 registrants.

For U.S. members, we will hold our virtual “Annual Meeting and Leadership Conference” on March 18 with a focus on “Building Better Private Label Partnerships for the Now and the Future.” Then, over three Thursdays in April, we invite U.S. manufacturers, retailers, brokers and suppliers to join us at lunchtimes for a new professional development program we’re calling “Lunch and Learn”: A three-part interactive workshop in strategic communication, negotiation and relationship-building skills. Coming full circle, PLMA’s Executive Education program with St. Joseph’s University will be virtual again in June.

R&H Hub: Overall, how do you think your member companies have held up during the pandemic? Have they done a good job of pivoting and reacting to the tremendous challenge the pandemic presented?

PD: Absolutely. PLMA members and the industry as a whole have been successful to large degree by leaning into the challenges of the past year, being as flexible and innovative as the times demanded, and implementing new ways to support their consumers. SKU rationalization played a major role, leading to maximizing production on the products that shoppers needed. As consumers lives became more focused on their homes, health of mind and body, self-care and wellness, cleaning and disinfecting, working from home and eating at home — whether baking from scratch in the oven, cooking on the stove or heating in the microwave — all these were a boost for food and nonfood manufacturers alike. Our member companies found new ways to connect with retailers and keep their businesses growing, to resolve supply chain issues, and most importantly to keep their workers safe and healthy.

R&H Hub: Speaking of pivoting, the PLMA did just that by offering the digital event, “Private Label Week,” in February. It was an impressive undertaking. What was it like putting it together? What did you learn?

PD: Thank you for the compliment. We learned that with PLMA’s entire international staff working almost exclusively from home, we were capable nevertheless of creating more than 50 pieces of new video content and successfully delivering a virtual trade show where exhibitors and buyers can conduct business through live video chat, exchange business cards and documents, and set appointments. Now, a month later, after more than 1,000 buyers logging onto the platform during the week-long event, more than additional 425 buyers have connected with exhibitors there. It is without a doubt those numbers will continue to increase because the platform remains open online to retailers and registered visitors through the end of April at www.PLWEEK.com.

R&H Hub: We’ve seen several trends in consumer-packaged goods that were started by the pandemic. Have there been any trends in store brands that were started by the pandemic — products or otherwise?

PD: Most likely, consumers will continue to focus on taking greater responsibility for their own health and wellness and that of their families, both in terms of over-the-counter and healthier eating choices. Of particular note is the growing interest in plant-based and more functional foods, which show no sign of slowing down.

Also, breakfast, lunch and preparing food at home are back. Hopefully, that still be true in one to two years. Look for entertaining at home to return with a vengeance, as well as showing off new cooking skills when keeping social distance is no longer necessary.

R&H Hub: Coming out of the pandemic, where do you see opportunity for store brands?

PD: As the growth of e-commerce continues, private label suppliers need to seek new ways to partner with retailers for private label to be front and center in all categories on the digital shelf — as they have done in respect to the physical shelf — with the goal for private brand products to be one of the top selections when consumers shop online.

PLMA is planning to field new consumer research to study how SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) customers make product and purchase choices when spending electronic benefit transfer (EBT) funds. After analyzing the survey results, we hope to work with retailers to bring their own brand products to the attention of these shoppers.

R&H Hub: PLMA’s annual trade show is set to return to Chicago in November. What are your expectations for the show at this point?

PD: To do what we do best: Bring buyers and sellers together, highlight new growth areas for private label and provide educational content. The show floors will be set up to maximize all available space and provide the best possible in-person experience in conjunction with government regulations.