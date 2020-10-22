It’s No Surprise That Consumers Are Looking for the Best Deals This Holiday Season

Story Highlights

• 70% of consumers will actively seek promotions and coupons when holiday shopping, and 45% said that discounts will be one of the most important factors in deciding where to shop.

• 56% of consumers plan to spend the same amount of money holiday shopping this year as last, despite 29% of respondents saying their personal finances have decreased since the beginning of COVID-19.

It’s probably no surprise that consumers are looking to save during this holiday shopping season. The pandemic has caused an economic downturn, Congress can’t come up with a stimulus plan, and many shoppers simply are forced to spend their money more wisely this holiday season.

Revionics LLC, an Austin, Texas-based company that provides retailers with science-based solutions for pricing and promotions, recently released results of its “Holiday Report: 2020 Pricing and Shopping Trends,” which found that 70% of respondents will actively seek promotions and coupons when holiday shopping, and 45% said that discounts will be one of the most important factors in deciding where to shop. To meet these consumer expectations and drive sales, retailers must offer the right promo mix and strengthen their pricing strategy this holiday season, according to Revionics.

The survey of 1,041 U.S. consumers also found that 56% of respondents plan to spend the same amount of money holiday shopping this year as last, despite 29% of respondents saying their personal finances have decreased since the beginning of COVID-19.

Over half of consumers said that compared to last year, they would spend the same amount of time looking for better deals, the same amount of money on their Thanksgiving meals, and the same amount of money holiday shopping online versus in person.

“We’re glad to find that despite the many setbacks and unpredictable sales trends for retailers this year, the holidays are looking hopeful as consumers strive for festivities not all that different from the past,” said Steve Leven, chief operating officer for Revionics, an Aptos Company. “Consumers aren’t going to let the pandemic affect their typical holiday experience, and retailers have a big opportunity to make this possible by meeting their expectations.”

With more time and less money, consumers are shopping smarter and earlier for the holidays by looking for the best prices, expecting more promotions and extending the shopping season, according to the survey, which also found:

• 77% of survey respondents said pricing was a top consideration when choosing where to do their holiday shopping.

• 74% of respondents say they plan to compare prices while shopping online, and 69% plan to compare prices while shopping in person.

• 45% of consumers have more free time to shop this year, and 35% say they will use that extra time look for better deals and discounts.

• 46% of shoppers plan to start their holiday shopping before the weekend of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

“Pricing will be key this holiday season as consumers search for the best prices during this extended holiday season,” Leven noted. “To stay ahead of competitors and drive sales, retailers will need to determine the most effective promotional strategy across every channel, both online and in store. They must also start promotions and markdowns now while demand is up, keeping up with competitor price changes and evolving market trends to win over consumers. With the right data and strategy, retailers can look forward to closing out the year with strong sales and margins.”

While consumers largely anticipate spending roughly the same amount this holiday season as last, 30% of respondents said they plan to spend more money online than last year.

At the same time, in-store holiday shopping is not dead. The number of respondents who shopped Black Friday sales in person last year compared to the number who plan to this year has barely changed, according to the study. In regard to the entire holiday shopping season, 56% of survey respondents said they still plan to shop in store this year, and only 14% of consumers said they will not do any kind of in-person holiday shopping.