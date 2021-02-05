January Retail Sales Stimulated by the Stimulus, Mastercard Reports

Looks like Americans are still shopping like it’s the holiday season.

According to a report from Mastercard SpendingPulse, which measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment, U.S. retail sales in January (excluding automotive and gasoline) increased 9.2% year over year with online sales growing 62.1% compared to 2020. The report round that 2021 kicked off with retail gains across nearly all sectors and all 50 U.S. states. The momentum of a stronger-than-anticipated holiday season continued throughout the month, with consumer spending buoyed by an infusion of stimulus payments, particularly in the first two weeks of the year, according to the report.

At a national level, the report cites these key retail trends from January:

• Spending in and around the home remains a top consumer priority, with furniture and furnishings (up 16.6%) posting its eighth straight month of solid gains. Home categories, along with grocery, have seen some of the biggest category lifts following stimulus payments.

• Following months of working and schooling from home, consumers are beginning to invest in their wardrobes again — with specialty apparel online sales up 52.5% in January. Although the sector is still down 4.3%, this is the smallest year-over-year decline experienced since the pandemic began impacting sales in March 2020.

• The department store sector experienced its first year-over-year increase in sales (up 1.5%) since 2019, boosted by strong online sales (up 27.9%).

• No sector has been a clearer bellwether of consumers’ mobility this past year than gasoline sales, with negative year-over-year growth since mid-March 2020. While the declines eased over the summer months, COVID-19 restrictions, as well as winter weather, led to a further deterioration in gasoline demand in January, according to the report.

Around the country, Mastercard SpendingPulse analysis shows that the overall retail story remains largely positive:

• January was a month of growth across all 50 states. States in the Southeast and the West are driving the largest increases of total retail sales. More outdoor options are available in the warmer Southern states and online sales growth has surged in Western states.

• E-commerce has become a critical driver of sales growth across the country. In California, for instance, online sales grew 77.4%, helping to lift retail sales overall to 7.9%.

“We’re living in a digital world. For consumers, e-commerce has emerged as a lifeline and a lifestyle. January’s numbers are just further proof of this ongoing trend,” said Steve Sadove, Mastercard senior advisor and former CEO of Saks Inc. “A big, bright note from January is that consumers are spending. While we know that consumers are also saving their stimulus funds and paying down debt, these numbers show that stimulus is helping to boost sales for retailers around the country.”