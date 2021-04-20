Kohl’s Adds Another Well-Known Brand to Casual Lineup

Kohl’s says Tommy Hilfiger has become renowned for reinventing classic style through a fresh, youthful lens.

For the past several months, Kohl’s has fostered partnerships with key national brands to accelerate the company’s position as a destination for the active and casual lifestyle. Tommy Hilfiger men’s sportswear is the latest brand of such to join Kohl’s active and casual lineup.

The Menomonee Falls, Wis.-based department store chain said the Tommy Hilfiger assortment will soon appear in 600 stores across the country and as an expanded assortment on Kohls.com this fall. Tommy Hilfiger, known for creating apparel that is globally recognized for its classic American cool style, will offer Kohl’s customers an assortment of timeless staples as well as seasonal styles from its men’s sportswear collection, the retailer said, adding that it will feature an elevated branded in-store and merchandise experience in nearly 100 stores that punctuates Tommy Hilfiger’s red, white and blue aesthetic.

Taking inspiration from Americana heritage and pop culture, Tommy Hilfiger has become renowned for reinventing classic style through a fresh, youthful lens, according to Kohl’s.

“The Tommy Hilfiger brand brings consumers aspirational and accessible apparel designed for everyday wear,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer. “The addition of Tommy Hilfiger further supports our continued work to evolve our brand portfolio to increase our relevancy with our loyal customers and bring new customers to Kohl’s.”

Tommy Hilfiger joins these active and lifestyle brands currently being sold at Kohl’s: Calvin Klein, Cole Haan, Eddie Bauer, Lands’ End, Sephora and TOMS.