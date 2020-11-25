Kroger, Ocado Are Building Fulfillment Centers All Over the Country

Kroger and Ocado are partnering on a number of CFCs to expand the grocer’s products through e-commerce.

The beat goes on for The Kroger Co. and Ocado.

Kroger, the nation’s largest traditional grocery chain, said it will build another customer fulfillment center (CFC) in partnership with Ocado, a British company specializing in technology for grocery e-commerce. The latest center will be located in the South.

Cincinnati-based Kroger and Ocado have already teamed up to build CFCs in Monroe, Ohio; Groveland, Fla.; Frederick, Md.; Atlanta; Dallas; Pleasant Prairie, Wis.; Romulus, Mich.; as well as in locations in the Pacific Northwest and West regions. Kroger plans to open the CFC sites in Monroe and Groveland in early 2021.

“Kroger continues to accelerate the expansion of our national network to redefine the customer experience,” said Gabriel Arreaga, Kroger’s chief supply chain officer.” Our partnership with Ocado is and will continue to be rooted in our ability to deliver a value-added customer-centric solution that brings fresh food to customers through our seamless ecosystem.”

The new facility will measure 200,000 square feet. The exact location and construction dates of the new facility will be announced soon.

Kroger is partnering with Ocado to implement the CFC model — incorporating state-of-the-art automation and artificial intelligence — which will be used to expand Kroger products to a larger footprint.

“In the long term, we know that winning online in grocery means having the best customer service, underpinned by the best operational economics,” said Luke Jensen, CEO of Ocado Solutions.

As part of its accelerated growth plan, Kroger said it is also investing and innovating to optimize in-store fulfilment technology and processes. Through its expanding partnership, Kroger is also collaborating with Ocado to leverage its in-store fulfilment (ISF) capabilities with the best of Kroger’s technology and digital solutions to support the rapid growth of pickup demand across Kroger stores nationwide. Ocado’s in-store fulfilment solution includes proprietary software that supports associates’ efforts to assemble orders and makes it easier and more efficient for them to find products when fulfilling customer pickup orders.

Kroger and its banners operate nearly 2,800 supermarkets around the U.S.